Health warning as Melbourne braces for hottest day in nearly a year

Melburnians have sweltered through a scorching night and the city is set to experience its hottest day in nearly a year today, with the mercury is predicted to soar to 38 degrees.

It’s expected to be city’s the hottest day since January 31 last year.

Overnight, the temperature did not drop below 20 degrees.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to reach 40 degrees in Mildura, Shepperton and Swan Hill.

Emergency management unit director at Ambulance Victoria, Justin Dunlop, urged Victorians to take care today.

“Plan your day. Try and stay out of the heat in the afternoon,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“Don’t go exercising in the peak of the afternoon.”

Mr Dunlop revealed there were 12 call-outs to people left in hot cars over the weekend.

“Don’t leave anyone in a car on a hot day,” he said.

“It’s just not okay.”

Press PLAY below for more.