Melbourne burger bar raises eyebrows with a very controversial topping
A controversial burger has emerged in Melbourne, sold at a pop-up bar named after notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar.
“The Patron burger” – sold at Prahran burger bar Pablo Escoburgers – is topped with a line of white powder (garlic flour garnish) and a rolled up, fake $100 note.
Escobar led the Colombian cartel that supplied most of the world’s cocaine in the late 1980s.
“We just thought it’d be a bit of laugh,” Vaughan Marks, one of the shop’s owners, told Tom Elliott.
But not everybody has found it funny, with a lot of backlash on social media about it “glorifying drug use”.
