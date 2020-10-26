Melbourne business owner shares ‘beautiful’ message to Melbourne

(Image: Facebook / Black Velvet Coffee Roasters)

A Melbourne business owner has shared a heartfelt message to the city he describes as “the greatest city on planet earth” as Melburnians await an announcement on lockdown easing.

Darren from Black Velvet Coffee Roasters took to his company’s Facebook page to share the video message.

Neil Mitchell thinks the coffee roaster “nails it”.

“It’s beautiful,” he said.

“Well put Darren, well said.

“There’s a lot of Darren’s out there.”

