Local business saves the day after hospital ICU fridge breaks down

Intensive care workers are working harder than ever during the COVID-19 outbreak.

At Monash Medical Centre, the breakdown of a fridge in the ICU staff tea room couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Intensive care nurse Naomi Snowden contacted 3AW’s Neil Mitchell to ask for help to replace the broken fridge, which 300 staff rely on.

“We do 24 hour service so we need our fridge and rely on it, and it broke down on Sunday night,” Naomi explained.

Thankfully, E&S Trading came to the rescue.

“It would be an absolute pleasure to help out,” managing director Rob Sinclair told Neil Mitchell.

“It’s just a pleasure to be able to help out our Melbourne community wherever we can during these slightly more difficult times.”

Press PLAY below for more.