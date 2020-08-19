Melbourne cancer patients warned treatments may be cancelled due to COVID-19

Cancer patients have been left devastated after being told their treatments may be delayed or even cancelled due to coronavirus and staff shortages.

Letters have been sent to patients at the Northern Hospital Epping and the Craigeburn Centre, informing them of the possible delays and cancellations.

In the letter, patients were told the changes may be necessary to prevent them catching the virus by coming to the hospital, to “allow recovery of … immune system of patients on non-essential treatments” and due to staff shortages stemming from the COVID-19 crisis.

Some oncology staff may be redeployed in other areas of the hospital, while others are in isolation after possible exposure to COVID-19.

Cancer patient, Tania, said she is nearing the end of her treatment and doesn’t think she will be affected, but she’s still concerned.

“What concerns me is the redirection of staff,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“Does my life have less value than someone suffering from COVID?”

3AW Mornings has contacted Northern Health for comment and is awaiting a response.

Press PLAY below for more.

THE LETTER SENT TO PATIENTS:

(Image: Google Maps)