Melbourne Central and Melbourne Airport added to COVID-19 watch list

Melbourne Central and terminal four at Melbourne Airport have been added to the coronavirus watch list, with a COVID-19 case under investigation.

Anybody who visited the shopping complex on Sunday afternoon between 2pm and 5pm, or terminal four on Monday afternoon, is being asked to get tested if they have any coronavirus symptoms.

A Melbourne woman has tested positive to the virus in South Australia.

It’s thought she’s likely shedding virus particles from a previous infection.

It comes as Victoria recorded a 12th consecutive day of no new cases and no new deaths.

Almost 20,000 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.