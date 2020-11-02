Melbourne chef says the response to his genius lockdown idea has been ‘overwhelming’

Shane Delia knew his upmarket lockdown delivery platform, Providoor, would “do okay”, but he says he’s been blown away by the response from Melburnians.

The Melbourne chef says there’s been an “overwhelming response” since he launched the company, which has just been named as a finalist in the business section of the Melbourne Awards.

He says Providoor will continue to operate as hospitality restrictions ease.

“COVID gave us the idea, and gave us the opportunity to launch, but like many of our partners have said, they’re getting overrun with emails and phone calls saying ‘Are you still going to be on Providoor?’,” he told Ross and Russel.

