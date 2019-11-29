3AW
Melbourne childcare centre cancels Christmas event due to ‘cultural sensitivities’

2 mins ago
A childcare centre in Melbourne’s south east has canned a Christmas event due to “cultural sensitivities”.

Neil Mitchell was alerted to the news by caller Felix on Friday.

He said his daughter worked at the centre and it had cancelled its Christmas pageant because one parent complained.

3AW Mornings has since contacted the childcare centre, which confirmed the news.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

PIC: Getty Images

