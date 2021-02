A Melbourne company says it has developed a three-minute COVID-19 breath test and is seeking government funding for mass manufacture by the end of the year.

Samantha Ollerton, CEO of GreyScan, said it would detect how infectious a person was and would be just as effective as the current nasal swab.

“Absolutely,” she said.

“The key thing is we’re not being as intrusive.”

