Melbourne council ignores residents’ plea to change rubbish collection

Yarra Council is refusing to listen to residents’ pleas to have their recycling rubbish collected weekly.

A petition signed by more than 2300 residents was presented to council this week, but was dismissed by seven votes to two.

Locals report rubbish is building up on streets and being dumped by angry residents.

Residents were dismissed by the Council’s waste management boss who told them to have a “new relationship with their bin’’.

Lecturer at Deakin University’s School of Life and Environmental Sciences, Dr Trevor Thornton, says he understands residents concerns, but fortnightly recycling collections are “best practice”.

“Best practice waste management at the moment is having your rubbish bin collected fortnightly, having your recycling bin collected fortnightly, and also a glass bin which is probably collected monthly, but then your … food organics and garden organics collected weekly so you don’t have that issue with smell and so forth.”

“Most councils have gone to fortnightly recycling collection.”

Press PLAY below for more.