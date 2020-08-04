3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Melbourne council offers staff to..

Melbourne council offers staff to help with COVID-19 contact tracing

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel

FIRST on 3AW BREAKFAST

A Melbourne council is redeploying staff to assist with the state government’s contact tracing effort.

Wyndham City Council, the local government area hit hardest by coronavirus, will make staff available to help with workplace inspections, follow ups with close contacts and assist with contact tracing in regional areas.

Environmental health officers and administrative staff will be among the workers redeployed to assist with the effort.

Wyndham Mayor Josh Gilligan said the council, which had 766 active COVID-19 cases yesterday, just wants to get the pandemic under control.

“It’s not a number we’re proud of, but what we’re keen to do is make sure we throw everything we’ve got to fight this virus,” he told Ross and Russel.

“If we’re all in this together … why can’t we, in local government, be working hand-in-hand with the state and using resources to fight this virus?”

Press PLAY below for more.

 

 

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332