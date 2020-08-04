Melbourne council offers staff to help with COVID-19 contact tracing

FIRST on 3AW BREAKFAST

A Melbourne council is redeploying staff to assist with the state government’s contact tracing effort.

Wyndham City Council, the local government area hit hardest by coronavirus, will make staff available to help with workplace inspections, follow ups with close contacts and assist with contact tracing in regional areas.

Environmental health officers and administrative staff will be among the workers redeployed to assist with the effort.

Wyndham Mayor Josh Gilligan said the council, which had 766 active COVID-19 cases yesterday, just wants to get the pandemic under control.

“It’s not a number we’re proud of, but what we’re keen to do is make sure we throw everything we’ve got to fight this virus,” he told Ross and Russel.

“If we’re all in this together … why can’t we, in local government, be working hand-in-hand with the state and using resources to fight this virus?”

