Melbourne council to hit rubbish recyclers with $660 fines

Mornington Peninsula residents who put the wrong items in their recycling bins could be fined $660 under a major council crackdown.

From July 1, the Mornington Peninsula Shire will conduct random checks on bins.

Those who are caught putting the wrong items in their bins three times in six months will be fined between $330 and $660.

Residents found misusing bins four times in six months will have their collection suspended for three months, and households in breach will have to sign a pledge to recycle correctly and attend an education session before collection resumes.

Those who refuse may face permanent suspension of their rubbish collection.

Households whose rubbish collection is suspended will still have to pay the $327 waste levy.

Mornington Peninsula mayor, Despi O’Connor, says contamination is the council’s “biggest problem” with recycling.

But she says residents will have plenty of warning before fines are issued.

“It’s not like we go and fine them the first time,” she told Ross and Russel.

“It’s education, talking to the residents, helping them … if they need support to sort rubbish because not everyone is able to.”

