Melbourne City councillor alleges Chinese interference in council matters

City of Melbourne Councillor Jackie Watts has alleged that Chinese authorities have intervened in local council matters.

Cr Watts told a meeting last night that she received an alarming message prior to a council meeting on June 4, where she had planned to mark the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre.

The message dissuaded her from passing a motion remembering the massacre victims.

Professor Nick Bisley, Head of Humanities and Social Sciences and Professor of International Relations at La Trobe University, said such interference is not unheard of.

“It’s not entirely surprising,” he told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“You can be sure that the foreign ministry would have put the word out across the democratic world to say ‘do what you can to make sure that governments don’t celebrate this.”

Professor Bisley said Melbourne City Council’s reaction to the threat was, however, unusual.

“What’s surprising is that the intervention here did seem to have an effect,” he said.

“What was in that communication that they received that made them take these steps?”

Professor Bisley said the “clumsy” message received may have come from the Chinese government directly, but it may also have come from intelligence operatives or another source.

“The fact that we’re reading about it, the fact it had this effect, this is going to blow up a little bit in the face of the PRC,” he said.

“We’re talking about it in a way that you wouldn’t talk about it, had their been a motion in the city council meeting on the 4th of June.”

Press PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast.