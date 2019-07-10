Melbourne council’s plan to reduce weekly bin collection to fortnightly

The City of Glen Eira is the latest Victorian council to consider halving rubbish collection frequency from weekly to fortnightly.

At least three regional and outer suburban councils have already implemented the change.

Ratepayers Victoria spokesperson Dean Hurlston said ratepayers are not happy about the growing trend.

“When were talking about rubbish and roads, which are the essential services we expect from councils, councils are only spending approximately 15 cents in every dollar that comes from ratepayers money on those services,” he told 3AW’s Tony Jones.

“Any reduction in the collection of rubbish needs to also be offset by a reduction in rates, yet local councils are very shy to talk about that one.”

Mr Hurlston called for greater oversight over council spending and decision making.

“What we are seeing is councils making these decisions without proper community engagement,” he said.

“I think this is an issue that’s going to keep coming at us from councils.”

