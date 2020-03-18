Melbourne couple due to fly home from the US fill suitcase with non-perishables

A Melbourne couple on their honeymoon due to fly home from the US have filled a spare suitcase with non-perishables to bring home when they enter quarantine.

Paul and his wife Denise Williams are holidaying in LA and tried to order a delivery through Woolworths for when they go into quarantine.

They received an email to say it’s been cancelled.

“The email told us we should go to our local grocery store ourselves which is something we can’t do because we will be in isolation,” he said.

He said their teenagers are at home, but they’re not sure whether they should stay there.

“We’ve got two teenage kids there but we are debating what happens with them when we arrive home,” he said.

