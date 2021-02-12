3AW
Melbourne couple’s last minute scramble to save their wedding

5 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for Melbourne couple’s last minute scramble to save their wedding

A Victorian couple have gone to extreme lengths to ensure their wedding goes ahead.

Natasha and Paul were initially due to be married in May 2020, but had to reschedule because of COVID-19.

Their wedding was scheduled for tomorrow, but with the five-day snap lockdown, that was also cancelled.

So they’ve brought the wedding forward to 7.30pm tonight.

“We’ve called as many people as we can and we’re going to the church, and my uncle happens to own a restaurant so we’re just going to go there afterwards,” she said.

They’ve pulled some strings and even managed to get their flowers and cake delivered a day early.

“We’re just going to do it,” Natasha said.

Natasha’s father, Tony, broke down into tears while speaking to Dee Dee.

“I am just so happy for my daughter, to see her smiling again,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.

