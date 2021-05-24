COVID-19 testing wait times blow out as demand surges

Image: Christine Ahern / Nine

COVID-19 testing sites have been overwhelmed by demand this morning.

It comes after five active community transmitted cases of COVID-19 were detected in Victoria.

The testing clinic at the Northern Hospital in Epping closed just 20 minutes after opening today, due to overwhelming demand.

The site at the Melbourne Showgrounds reached capacity within five minutes of opening, and drivers are yelling profanities at staff.

“There’s a two hour wait here … they’ve just let a few more people through. People are pretty frustrated,” Nine News reporter Gillian Lantouris told Neil Mitchell.

Meanwhile, at the testing site on Hamstead Road in Maidstone, queues are banked back close to a kilometre.

Wait times at several testing sites have blown out to more than two hours.

