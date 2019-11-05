3AW
Melbourne Cup stays in Australia! Brilliant ride guides Vow And Declare to glory

8 hours ago
Macquarie National News

The Melbourne Cup is staying in Australia after veteran jockey Craig Williams fought off all comers with a stunning ride to guide Flemington gelding Vow And Declare to victory.

The four-year-old gelding looked beaten 100m from home as UK stayer Master Of Reality stormed home.

But the Caulfield Cup runner-up would not be denied a second time.

He lifted under Williams’ urgings to nab a famous victory in the final strides.

Vow And Declare, trained at Flemington by Danny O’Brien, is the first Australian-trained horse to win the $8 million race since 2016.

There was drama to the post-script, with stewards upholding a protest of 4th versus 2nd, which demoted Master Of Reality to fourth, gifting Prince Of Arran second-place.

After the race, experts were quick to praise the ride of Williams in his long-awaited first Melbourne Cup victory.

“That was one of the best Cup rides I’ve ever seen,” tweeted Glen Boss, who won three consecutive cups aboard Makybe Diva.

1st: Vow And Declare

2nd: Prince Of Arran

3rd: Il Paradiso

4th: Master Of Reality

5th: Surprise Baby

6th: Mer De Glace

7th: Finche

8th: Cross Counter

9th: Steel Princ

10th: Magic Wand

11th: Twilight Payment

12th: Sound

13th: Constantinople

14th: Mirage Dancer

15th: Hunting Horn

16th: Raymond Tusk

17th: The Chosen One

18th: Latrobe

19th: Southern France

20th: Youngstar

21st: Neufbosc

22nd: Downdraft

23rd: Mustajeer

Last: Rostropovich

 

(Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

News
