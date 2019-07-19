Melbourne declares a climate emergency, but the Lord Mayor is unclear on the details

The City of Melbourne has this week joined an international movement declaring a climate emergency.

More than 800 councils around the world, including 28 in Australia, have joined the initiative calling for urgent climate action.

Part of the motion passed at a council meeting on Tuesday said “climate change and mass species extinction pose serious risks to the people of Melbourne and Australia, and should be treated as an emergency”.

But when Neil Mitchell asked Lord Mayor Sally Capp which species are at risk in the Melbourne area, she was vague on the details.

“There are lots of plants and all sorts of things that are actually at risk,” she said.

“I must say I’m going to get some more detail on exactly what those species are and come back to you.

“I’m sorry I’ve come without the names of those species today.”

The Lord Mayor said Melbourne has “not made the progress that we should” on climate change.

“We are absolutely committed to doing better for our environment because we think it has positive impacts for people today and people tomorrow,” she said.

The City of Melbourne emitted 35,914 tonnes of carbon last year.

