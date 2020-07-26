Melbourne doctor warns COVID-19 will ‘creep up’ in other parts of the country

A Melbourne doctor and former Australian Medical Association president has warned Australia’s fight with coronavirus is far from over.

Dr Mukesh Haikerwal said Victoria has been “unlucky” with the current coronavirus outbreak, but he expects other states will experience further outbreaks, too.

“This is a very prevalent and nasty virus that will creep up and pop its head up again,” he told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“It will happen in other pockets of the country. We see it starting in NSW already.

“It’s going to be around for some time.”

Dr Haikerwal said Victoria has sidelined general practitioners in the COVID-19 response, and the virus could be combated more effectively if they were better utilised.

“It’s historical, unfortunately, this has always been the case,” he said.

“The state authorities don’t see general practice as part of the healthcare system.”

