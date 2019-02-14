Melbourne eyes new treetop attraction (Scorcher will be happy)

A treetop walk through some of Melbourne’s most beautiful parkland is being proposed by the city council.

Early plans have the walk connecting north of the Sidney Myer Music Bowl with the Royal Botanic Gardens.

Melbourne City Councillor Cathy Oke told Ross and John on 3AW Breakfast that the walkway idea forms part of a 20-year vision that will be discussed at a council meeting on Tuesday.

Click PLAY to hear more

3AW Breakfast producer Scorcher Davidson will be happy — he rates the treetop walk at Borneo (pictured above) among the best moments in his life!