Melbourne FC AFLW star Daisy Pearce welcomes twins

Melbourne AFLW star Daisy Pearce has safely welcomed her twins, giving birth to a boy and a girl.

Melbourne FC reports Sylvie Grace O’Neill was born at 11:37am on Friday morning, followed by her brother, Roy Finley, two minutes later.

“The twins are said to be complimenting each other well, as a calm Roy has been balancing out a vocal little Sylvie,” the site reads.

Pearce shared the news with her teammates ahead of Melbourne’s Round 3 match, with the victory a delightful start to the twins’ red and blue journey.

Here’s to a mother-daughter/mother-son rule!

Congratulations Daisy and partner Ben!