3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Melbourne-Geelong in 10mins? Maybe more..

Melbourne-Geelong in 10mins? Maybe more than a pipe dream…

2 hours ago
SEE IT IN ACTION

Melbourne to Geelong in 10 minutes.

Melbourne to Sydney in 90 minutes.

And not in plane.

It sounds like science fiction, and it’s certainly many years from becoming a reality, but it’s a form of transport that’s being seriously investigated and spruiked.

It’s called the Hyperloop, by a transportation and technology start-up based in Los Angeles.

Sara Luchian, a director at Hyperloop One, joins Neil Mitchell in the studio today to explain how realistic and cost-effective it could be.

Meantime, click PLAY to watch a video demonstration

SEE IT IN ACTION
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332