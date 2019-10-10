Melbourne-Geelong in 10mins? Maybe more than a pipe dream…

Melbourne to Geelong in 10 minutes.

Melbourne to Sydney in 90 minutes.

And not in plane.

It sounds like science fiction, and it’s certainly many years from becoming a reality, but it’s a form of transport that’s being seriously investigated and spruiked.

It’s called the Hyperloop, by a transportation and technology start-up based in Los Angeles.

Sara Luchian, a director at Hyperloop One, joins Neil Mitchell in the studio today to explain how realistic and cost-effective it could be.

Meantime, click PLAY to watch a video demonstration