Melbourne had a month of rain overnight, and it’s not coping great

Nearly a month of rain has fallen on Melbourne overnight, causing havoc on the roads and rail network this morning.

So far 47.6mm has been recorded in the CBD, with 50.4mm in Moorabbin and a whopping 66mm at Melbourne Airport.

“Whilst it’s been heavy in Melbourne, we’ve actually seen totals exceeding 100mm in the state’s north-east,” the Bureau of Meteorology’s Michael Efron told 3AW.

The steady downpour, which wasn’t predicted, means Melbourne has reached its March average of about 50mm within five days.

The Hurstbridge line is closed between Heidelberg and Clifton Hill due to flooding across rail lines.

There are major delays due to an external power fault affecting signalling equipment.

There are also issues at Mentone and Burnley stations.

Meanwhile, several motorists have become trapped after attempting to drive through floodwater.

Victim of the York St underpass scoops water out of her car @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/6TI3JPsXtF — Mark Santomartino (@msanto92) March 4, 2020

Looks like Christine caught up with the car that caller Alex told us was floating around the York St underpass! https://t.co/lNbQ5QfKK5 — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) March 4, 2020



(Image: Heidelberg Road, Fairfield)

There were delays on all major roads and trams are significantly delayed.

Horse racing at Kyneton today has been cancelled due to the rain, with 65mm falling there.

