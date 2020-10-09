3AW
Melbourne has almost hit its average yearly rainfall already

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell

Melbourne is just 1.1 millimetres shy of its average yearly rainfall, with more than two and a half months left in the year.

The city has recorded 647.7mm this year, compared to an annual average of 648.3mm.

Despite the mammoth rainfall, driven by a La Nina weather pattern, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Richard Russell said the city has recently missed out on the heaviest falls.

He said Melbourne is “in quite a rain shadow”, but large parts of Victoria continue to receive big dumps of rain.

At Mt Hotham, 52mm of rain fell in the 24 hours to 9am, while Mt Hotham recorded 52mm and Falls Creek had 55mm.

Warrnambool has also been pelted with rain, with 29mm recorded in the 24 hours to 9am, and minor to moderate flooding.

South Gippsland has also been inundated – with a landslide at Poowong East closing the Main South Road.

“It’s been particularly wet,” Mr Russell told Neil Mitchell.

Minor flood warnings are in place for Glenelg River, Goulburn River and Seven and Castle Creeks.

