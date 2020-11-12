3AW
Melbourne is a ghost city

50 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Melbourne is a ghost city

Melbourne is starting to look like a ghost city since the pandemic begun with many shops, offices and apartments left vacant.

Chief Economist at REA group, a global digital business that specialises in the property market, Nerida Conisbee, told Neil Mitchell the City of Melbourne has a vacancy problem.

“We have almost 12000 vacant apartments now,” she said.

“I know a lot of people who work in the commercial property industry are embracing themselves for very big increases in the vacancy rate.

“It’s a big challenge, if you have a look at what has happened from this prolonged shutdown, the big impact has been on the CBD.

Ms Conisbee said a lot needed to be done to get Melbourne back on track and to bring back activity to the CBD.

Neil Mitchell
