Melbourne house prices tipped to soar in 2020, but then…

New research shows Melbourne house prices will soar over the next 12 months, but experts aren’t as bullish about long-term growth.

SQM Research expects prices to increase by 11-15 per cent in 2020, and as much as 17 per cent if the Reserve Bank lowers interest rates.

“But we don’t expect the Reserve Bank will do that,” SQM managing director Louis Christopher told Ross and John this morning.

“We’re forecasting this current surge we’re seeing is going to continue right through 2020.

“But I do think 2021 could be a year where there could be another downturn.”

Click PLAY to hear more from Louis Christopher

The ANZ’s latest housing affordability report suggests buying a home was at its easiest in the June quarter.