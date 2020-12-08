Melbourne in 2050: Infrastructure Victoria’s plan for the city

A 30-year plan for Melbourne’s future has recommended cheaper off-peak fares on public transport and a trial of full-scale congestion pricing in inner-Melbourne.

Infrastructure Victoria has made 95 recommendations as part of the draft strategy released today.

The plan proposes permanent off-peak public transport fare discounts, differences in pricing for trains, trams and buses, and the abolition of the free tram zone.

It also suggests a third rail tunnel will be needed under the CBD to cater for growth in the next 30 years, and recommends congestion pricing on all new freeways, including the North East Link.

Deputy CEO of Infrastructure Victoria, Dr Jonathan Spear, says all of the plan’s 95 recommendations are “really important” for the future of the city.

“We’ve got recommendations around … how to make our transport network better, but other important things like making sure our energy system transforms so it reduces emissions while still being reliable,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Tony Leonard.

“While we’ve been through COVID our internet connections and our green spaces, and our ability to get around on our bikes and our footpaths become important too.”

