Melbourne is NOT the most liveable city in the world for the second year running

Melbourne has again been beaten for the title of the most liveable city in the world.

Vienna has taken out the top spot, while Melbourne ranks second in The Economist’s Global Liveability Index.

Melbourne was very nearly beaten by another Australian city — Sydney — which has surged from fifth place to third.

Adelaide also scraped into the top ten.

Melbourne was the world’s most liveable city for seven years from 2010 to 2017.

Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp said second place was something to celebrate, and she was particularly proud of one category.

“We actually rank higher than Vienna in culture,” she told Neil Mitchell.

Melbourne has slumped in the ratings due to crime concerns.

“We do know that there is more we can do about safety and security,” Ms Capp admitted.

“We’ve been working so hard on programs to improve lighting around the city and our street safety, particularly with bollards (and) CCTV cameras.”

Sydney’s rise up the liveability ranks is largely due to how green it is.

“They did put out a new sustainability strategy and we’ve had a look at that. It’s fantastic,” Ms Capp said.

“We’ve actually had a similar strategy for about ten years now, so it’s really about how … we keep upping ante.”

