Melbourne is the heroin capital of Australia, wastewater analysis reveals

Melbourne has the highest average capital city consumption of heroin in Australia, according to a new analysis of wastewater.

The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission’s wastewater analysis found that heroin use in Australian capital cities is at the highest levels since monitoring began in August 2016.

The analysis also revealed that regional Victoria has the highest regional average consumption of MDMA and oxycodone.

Melbourne also has the second highest average capital city consumption of cocaine.

Of the 25 countries which have comparable drug usage data, Australia ranks the second highest for estimated stimulant consumption, behind the United States.

The analysis shows methylamphetamine is the most commonly used illicit drug in Australia.