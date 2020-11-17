Melbourne kids produce COVID-19 antibodies without testing positive to the virus

Children in a Melbourne family have produced antibodies which fight COVID-19 after being exposed to the virus by their parents, without ever actually testing positive to coronavirus.

Despite close contact with their infected parents, with one child even sleeping in the bed with the contagious couple, the three children, aged six, seven and nine, each tested negative to COVID-19 four times. four negative COVID-19 tests.

Associate Professor Nigel Crawford from the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute says an antibody in the children’s saliva may hold the key to explaining why children are less affected by COVID-19.

“We did find that they had an immune response similar to their parents suggesting they’re getting protection from the virus,” he told Ross and Russel.

“The children were producing an antibody in their saliva which may have stopped the virus from invading their system and causing more severe diseases.

“There is evidence that saliva is something we need to learn more about.”

