Melbourne man to run self-isolation marathon around his house to raise money for sick kids

THE RUMOUR FILE

A Melbourne man will run a marathon around his house on Friday, circling the premises 422 times to raise money for The Royal Children’s Hospital.

Jim Poussard set himself the challenge of running 20 marathons in 2020 to raise $20,000 for The Royal Children’s Hospital before the COVID-19 pandemic, but has adapted it as circumstances have changed.

“I am still hoping to get there, I just need to get a little bit more creative now,” he told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“It’s definitely going to be something different in terms of the difficulty.

“It is actually harder on the body with those tight turns.”

Mr Poussard said The Royal Children’s Hospital is close to his heart.

“My daughter, when she was a baby, she had a heart operation and they basically saved her life. So this is really our chance to give back,” he said.

You can donate to Mr Poussard’s marathon challenge for The Royal Children’s Hospital HERE.

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Jim Poussard/2020 Marathon Challenge