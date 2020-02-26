Coronavirus: Melbourne man with no symptoms told to self-isolate after returning from Japan

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A Melbourne man who recently returned home from Japan has been told to self-isolate for 14 days, despite receiving no such advice when he arrived at Melbourne Airport.

Brayden McDonald, 23, arrived home from his holiday on Monday, and visited the doctor the next day at his mother’s advice.

He was not showing any symptoms of the disease at the time.

“She thought there was no harm in trying to find a blood test to see if I had it,” he told 3AW’s Ross and John.

Mr McDonald said the doctor was initially dismissive of his concern but she called the health department as a precaution, and received some unexpected information.

Australia’s travel advice for Japan had been upgraded to level two, with authorities warning travellers to “exercise a high degree of caution” in the country due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The doctor advised Mr McDonald that because of the upgraded travel warning, the Victorian health department had indicated all travellers returning from Japan should self-isolate for 14 days.

“There was no mention at the airport … about anyone coming from Japan having to isolate,” Mr McDonald said.

The Melbourne man said he “doesn’t know” whether any of the hundreds he shared a plane with have self-isolated.

The Smart Traveller website notes the upgraded travel warning for Japan, and also South Korea, due to coronavirus, but does not indicate those returning must self-isolate.

There have been 179 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

3AW Breakfast has contacted the Department of Health for clarification.

