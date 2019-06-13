Melbourne man who murdered member of rival family sentenced to 24 years jail

A member of a notorious crime family will spend at least another 18 years behind bars for gunning down a family rival, almost ten years to the day after the murder.

Ali Chaouk will serve a maximum of 24 years in prison for shooting dead Mohammad Haddara, 28, outside his Altona North home in June 2009.

Haddara was murdered following a dispute over a car lent for a wedding.

Supreme Court Justice Kevin Bell said the sentence came at a time the Haddara family would again be faced with the tragedy.

Mr Chaouk interrupted the judge as the hearing got underway, declaring his innocence and indicating plans for an appeal.

The father-of-one has already spent 13 of the past 14 years behind bars.