Melbourne man’s BMW goes up in flames while awaiting recall inspection

A Melbourne man’s BMW has gone up in flames while he was waiting for an appointment to check out an electrical fault which was subject to a manufacturer recall.

Adam’s BMW X5 was booked in for an inspection of the fault on Tuesday.

But on Monday he went to his garage, which is below his apartment, and found the interior of the car alight.

Adam’s mother, Tracy Van Heer, says the incident could have been deadly.

“He ran back inside, grabbed a fire extinguisher and was able to extinguish the fire and then about 30 seconds later it started,” she said.

“The firies were there extremely quickly. It took two of their trucks to put the fire out.

“If Adam hadn’t gone down to the car when he did his apartment sits right above his garage. People could have been killed. This is very serious.”

Ms Van Heer says BMW is “implying that” the fire was due to the identified electrical fault which was subject to the recall.

But, in order to claim compensation, the manufacturer wants the vehicle sent to Germany to be examined by an expert.

Ms Van Heer says BMW’s response is disappointing.

“They have made us feel like we have done something wrong,” she said.

“We’re in day eight now and we’re still waiting for a courtesy car from BMW.”

BMW issued a recall for 16,850 BMW E70 X5 and E71 X6 models sold between 2007 and 2010 in April.

