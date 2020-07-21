Melbourne man’s hilarious face mask solution

A Melbourne man brought a smile to some faces at Lincraft with his creative mask solution at the weekend.

Dave called Neil Mitchell on Monday to tell him about a man he saw wearing a pair of upside down underwear as a mask while shopping at the craft store in Knox City.

“He said ‘It cost me $5 for three pairs!’,” Dave said.

“I don’t know whether he was serious or having a joke but it brought a smile to a few people’s faces.”

Alan, who goes by ‘Big Al’, saw his photo doing the rounds on social media and called Neil Mitchell to identify himself as the man with the underwear mask.

“I didn’t expect to get this much publicity!,” he said.

“I was just having a bit of fun.”

Big Al says been wearing a more sensible mask at work.

“I don’t know if the girls will let me wear my g-string around!”

