3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Melbourne man’s hilarious face..

Melbourne man’s hilarious face mask solution

49 mins ago
Neil Mitchell

A Melburnian man brought a smile to some faces at Lincraft with his creative mask solution at the weekend.

The man donned a pair of upside down underwear while shopping at the craft store in Knox City.

Dave told Neil Mitchell he couldn’t believe it when he saw the man.

“He said ‘It cost me $5 for three pairs!’,” he said.

“I don’t know whether he was serious or having a joke but it brought a smile to a few people’s faces.

“Everyone was laughing.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332