Melbourne man’s hilarious face mask solution

A Melburnian man brought a smile to some faces at Lincraft with his creative mask solution at the weekend.

The man donned a pair of upside down underwear while shopping at the craft store in Knox City.

Dave told Neil Mitchell he couldn’t believe it when he saw the man.

“He said ‘It cost me $5 for three pairs!’,” he said.

“I don’t know whether he was serious or having a joke but it brought a smile to a few people’s faces.

“Everyone was laughing.”

