How a Melbourne man’s watch came to the rescue when he fell from a ladder

5 hours ago
A Melbourne man says his smart watch called Triple Zero for him after he fell 1.8 metres from a ladder while cleaning out his gutters.

His neighbours came to his aid, but Apple’s fall detection feature had already sensed he’d fallen and called an ambulance.

“My watch started talking to me, or a voice in my watch anyway, saying ‘are you there? Can you hear me?’,” he told Ross and Russel.

His watch also sent a text to his wife, who he’d set up as an emergency contact, saying he had a hard fall with a map to his location.

The call proved to be possibly lifesaving, as the fall resulted in a dislodged collar bone, fractured shoulder blades, ribs and back, and a nasty head wound.

“I just missed a safety step and I thought I’d covered myself off”, he said.

