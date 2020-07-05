3AW
Melbourne mayor responds to her city’s vulnerable in lockdown

2 hours ago
Ross and John

Thousands of public housing tenants are today in their second of five days in hard lockdown.

The Victorian Government sent in police to ensure residents don’t leave their flats at Flemington and North Melbourne after 23 coronavirus cases.

Food packages have been delivered, but there has been some delays and some residents say they’re still awaiting deliveries of medical supplies.

Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp told 3AW Breakfast “it’s been a very full-on weekend for lots of people”.

“There’s no doubt we’re in an extreme situation and we’re responding as best we can.

“I was helping unload pallets yesterday afternoon as well into our North Melbourne community centre so supplies are ready to go for our residents.”

Click PLAY to hear full interview with Lord Mayor Sally Capp

