Melbourne McDonald’s store remains open after worker tests positive to COVID-19

A staff member at a McDonald’s store in Melbourne’s north has tested positive to COVID-19, but the restaurant remains open.

A worker at the Fawkner restaurant tested positive earlier this week. The employee last worked at the store on April 30.

McDonald’s Australia told 3AW Mornings the health department did not advise the store that they were required to ask any other employees to isolate or seek testing, however the fast food restaurant asked seven crew members and one manager to self-isolate for 14 days as a precaution.

In a statement, McDonald’s Australia says the Fawkner store “has continued to conduct strict cleaning and sanitisation procedures” and remains open.

All restaurant employees have been notified of the positive case.

McDonald’s said there was “no suggestion” the worker was exposed to COVID-19 while working at the restaurant.

3AW Mornings has contacted the Department of Health and Human Services and is awaiting a response.

Full statement from McDonald’s Australia:

