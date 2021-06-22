A win! City of Melbourne clears confusion over Melbourne Money Discount scheme

UPDATE: The City of Melbourne says it will retrospectively approve a Melbourne Money Discount claim that was initially rejected on a technicality.

The Lord Mayor has thanked 3AW and listener Alan for bringing the issue to her attention.

Alan Vickery went to the Winter Wonderland activation at Federation Square, in the City of Melbourne, and spent $286 for lunch.

Under the Melbourne Money Discount initiative, to encourage people back into the CBD, you can claim for a 20 per cent rebate if you spend between $50 and $500 at a CBD venue.

But Alan’s claim was rejected.

“When I put in my claim for the rebate I was declined because the service provider is not (registered) in the City of Melbourne – it’s based on St Kilda Road,” he explained.

He questioned whether it was “in the spirit” of the program.

Neil Mitchell said it was illogical that Mr Vickery’s claim was knocked back.

The City of Melbourne ultimately agreed.

“Thanks to Neil and 3AW listeners for bringing this to our attention,” Sally Capp said in a statement.

“Melbourne Money is helping bring back the buzz to Melbourne at a critical time for local businesses. As of Monday, we had allocated $1.76 million in rebates to 48,500 people.

“We have made it as easy as possible for businesses to be part of Melbourne Money.

“The program is designed to support businesses that are based and registered within the City of Melbourne. Temporary food premises including mobile food trucks, vans, canteens, trailers and pop-up restaurants are not eligible.

“We understand that Winter Village at Fed Square is a key attraction within the City of Melbourne to bring people into the city.

“While some of the food trucks at Winter Village are registered outside our municipality, we are working with the Winter Village partners to determine how we can honour claims from this key attraction.

“We will be in contact with customers as soon as possible regarding Winter Village claims.”

Press PLAY below to hear Alan explain what happened

Picture by Getty iStock