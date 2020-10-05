3AW
Melbourne needs to ‘put pedestrians first’ and drop CBD speed limits

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Melbourne needs to “put pedestrians first” and drop the speed limit in the CBD to 30km/h, according to the Pedestrian Council of Australia.

“We’ve got to start putting pedestrians first,” Harold Scruby, Chairman and CEO of the Pedestrian Council of Australia, told Tom Elliott.

“In cities, 90 per cent of the road users are pedestrians.”

But Tom Elliott said there was reason to be dubious over that statistic.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Photo by Getty iStock

