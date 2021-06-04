3AW
Melbourne-raised musician goes viral with mash-up of well-known jingles!

4 hours ago
dee dee dunleavy
Article image for Melbourne-raised musician goes viral with mash-up of well-known jingles!

A radio presenter and Melbourne-born musician has compiled a mash-up of well-known advertising jingles and it’s fair to say it’s gone viral!

Dee Dee Dunleavy is a big fan of Maddy Rowe, who grew up on the Mornington Peninsula but now resides in Queensland!

Maddy, who goes by the name GENES on stage, said she had been blown away by the reaction after posting her video on social media.

“It just blew up,” Maddy told 3AW.

“It’s been pretty crazy.”

Press PLAY below to see Maddy’s video!

 

Press PLAY below to hear Maddy speak with Dee Dee!

News
