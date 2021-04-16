3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Melbourne real estate record cracks..

Melbourne real estate record cracks as prices soar

5 hours ago
3aw mornings
Article image for Melbourne real estate record cracks as prices soar

The median house price in Melbourne has cracked $1 million for the first time.

And record low interest rates are likely to be the driving factor.

The rise in price covers all of metro Melbourne, with the price of an East Melbourne property soaring 50 per cent since the start of the year.

Property in Healesville has gone up 38 per cent.

Leah Calnan, President of the Real Estate Institute of Victoria, said there were a number of reasons.

“You also have low volume, with lots of people bidding at auctions,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Picture by Getty iStock

3aw mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332