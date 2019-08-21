Melbourne researchers develop a cream to tackle eczema and food allergies

Researchers at the University of Melbourne and the Murdoch Children’s Institute are testing a barrier cream that could help to prevent prevent childhood eczema and food allergies.

The researchers have already tested 250 children and have put the call out for another 500 parents to sign up their newborn babies (under three weeks of age) whose families have a history of eczema, asthma or food allergies.

Associate Professor Adrian Lowe told Ross and John the early results are promising.

“The previous study we conducted included 80 children and the results were really promising,” he said.

“We found of the kids that were randomised to the intervention … there was a halving of the risk of developing eczema but also halving the risk of sensitisation to food (allergens).”

