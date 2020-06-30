Melbourne researchers develop test which can diagnose hundreds of deadly diseases in minutes

Melbourne researchers are developing a groundbreaking new test which can diagnose hundreds of infectious diseases within minutes.

The test being developed at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute, known as c-FIND, can detect hundreds of diseases and infections, including COVID-19.

Joint Head of Infectious Diseases and Immune Defence at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute, Professor Marc Pellegrini, said the new test could revolutionise how infectious diseases are dealt with.

“For infectious diseases it’s critically important to get that result as quickly as possible. The test that we’ve developed is able to provide a result within several minutes,” he told Kate Stevenson and Tony Leonard, filling in for Ross and John.

The device required for the groundbreaking tests, which is small and portable enough to transport in a car, could be ready for use within a year.

“We are trying to fast track the machine and we imagine that we might have the device within about nine to 12 months,” Professor Pelligrini said.

“It wouldn’t be readily available for probably a year after that.”

