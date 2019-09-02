Melbourne researchers’ IVF breakthrough

A study has found assisted reproduction technology leaves its mark on genes, but only temporarily.

The Murdoch Children’s Research Institute has found any effect that assisted reproduction technology has on babies’ genes is largely corrected by adulthood.

More than 200,000 Australians have been conceived through assisted reproduction technology since 1978.

The Institute’s Professor, Jane Halliday, told Ross and John the differences appear to correct naturally.

“We found in doing this comparison between birth and adulthood that there was some differences at birth in how the genes were switched on and off, but these were not present in the adult blood samples,” she said.

