Melbourne resident caught trying to travel to the Surf Coast to go surfing

4 hours ago
3AW News

A Strathmore resident travelling to the Surf Coast to go surfing is among the 61 people who were fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions in the past 24 hours.

Nineteen of the 61 people fined yesterday were nabbed at checkpoints while attempting to breach the Chief Health Officer’s directions.

A group of people were also fined for sitting on a park bench and drinking alcohol in the CBD.

Several people were also fined for attending a party in Monash.

Police checked more than 20,000 vehicles at the border of the lockdown zone.

