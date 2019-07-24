Advertisement
Melbourne school dramatically evacuated after student arrives with hand grenade
A Melbourne school has been dramatically evacuated after a young student arrived with a decommissioned hand grenade.
The school, in Melbourne’s western suburbs, was cleared out on Wednesday morning.
3AW Mornings understands there was no malicious intent from the student.
They’d simply brought it in to show their classmates.
The device has since been seized and the all clear given for students to return to class.
Nobody was hurt.