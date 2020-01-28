Melbourne scientists have made a major breakthrough on deadly coronavirus

Image: Arne Dedert / Getty Images

Melbourne scientists have made a major breakthrough towards combating the deadly coronavirus.

Researchers at the Doherty Institute have grown the first copy of the virus outside China, using a patient sample.

The scientists achieved the breakthrough feat in just days.

The duplication will allow the development of an antibody test, which detects the virus in patients who haven’t yet shown symptoms.

The copy of the virus will be used by laboratories across the country, and also shipped to labs working closely with the World Health Organisation in Europe.

The deadly coronavirus has killed more than 106 people, and infected more than 4500.